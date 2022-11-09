Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.95

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,685,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

