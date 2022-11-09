Full Sail Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,246 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 138,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16.

