Full Sail Capital LLC Buys 228 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VDE opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.02. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $131.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.