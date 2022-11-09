fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 13.2%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97. 305,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,553,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

fuboTV Trading Down 15.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About fuboTV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,764,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $5,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after purchasing an additional 937,157 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in fuboTV by 3,600.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 624,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

