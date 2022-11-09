fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 13.2%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97. 305,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,553,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.
fuboTV Trading Down 15.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About fuboTV
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on fuboTV (FUBO)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.