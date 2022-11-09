FTX Token (FTT) Price Down 88.7% This Week

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 50.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00017415 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $375.11 million and approximately $1.89 billion worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FTX Token has traded down 88.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,025,776 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

