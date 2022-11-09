FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 184,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 101,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
FSD Pharma Trading Down 3.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FSD Pharma
FSD Pharma Company Profile
FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD201, a palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.
