FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 184,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 101,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

FSD Pharma Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FSD Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:HUGE Get Rating ) by 145.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FSD Pharma worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD201, a palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

