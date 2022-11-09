Frontier Price Hits $0.18 (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. Frontier has a market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00514300 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,746.76 or 0.26789063 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

