Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.36.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

TSE FRU traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$10.03 and a 1-year high of C$17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29.

Insider Activity at Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$403,500.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

