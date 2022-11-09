Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.22. 65,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,334. The firm has a market cap of $383.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

