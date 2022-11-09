Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Down 2.0 %

Nutanix stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. 22,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,625. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.