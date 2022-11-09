Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,196 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Itron by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Itron by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Itron by 9.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 233.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Itron by 13.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 588,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after acquiring an additional 70,538 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRI traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. 5,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $76.30.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

