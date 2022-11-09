Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Conlin bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,869. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

