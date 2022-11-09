Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Down 2.4 %

FLNT opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

In other news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,869. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 383.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 130,492 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fluent by 204.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

