Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 641 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 333.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.23. 38,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.56 and a 200 day moving average of $216.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

