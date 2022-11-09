Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 214,769 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214,769 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.73. 119,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,700. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.73. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock worth $5,702,820. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

