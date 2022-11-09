Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,050 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after buying an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $132.42. 19,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,987. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average of $135.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

