Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,907 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. 697,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,718,812. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $293.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

