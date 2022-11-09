Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,134,560. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

