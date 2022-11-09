Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $7.45 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.16. 138,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,287. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

