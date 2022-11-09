Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $13.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.43. The company had a trading volume of 167,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

