Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 36.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75,673 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $7.73 on Wednesday, hitting $194.05. 229,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,936,891. The stock has a market cap of $366.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average is $201.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

