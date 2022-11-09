Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 60,087 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 861,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,087 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.04. 17,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,212. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

