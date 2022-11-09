FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.85-$16.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

