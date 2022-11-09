FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Position Decreased by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. FirstService comprises about 0.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238,980 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in FirstService by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,029,000 after purchasing an additional 879,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,044,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $120.00. 2,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $201.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.72.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $960.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

