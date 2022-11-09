First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,798 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 9.54% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $557,000.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LGOV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $28.31.

