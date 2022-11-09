First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FRC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

FRC opened at $113.85 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

