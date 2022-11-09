First Pacific Advisors LP Takes Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 404,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 1.08% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,297,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of COVA Acquisition by 32.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,111,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 274,106 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COVA Acquisition by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of COVA Acquisition by 7.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,053,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COVA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of COVA stock remained flat at $10.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

About COVA Acquisition

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

