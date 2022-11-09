First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 628,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 4.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $305,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $7.99 on Wednesday, reaching $474.12. 42,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,754. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.18.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

