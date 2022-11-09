First Pacific Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. 85,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,477. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

