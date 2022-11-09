First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $187,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 249,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,112,291. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

