First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,399 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 2.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $187,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after acquiring an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $84,643,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.26. 41,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,160. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

