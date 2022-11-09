First Pacific Advisors LP Has $568,000 Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,670,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,648. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $197.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,747.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

