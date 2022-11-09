First Pacific Advisors LP Has $14.64 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,682 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Signature Bank worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

SBNY traded down $8.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.73. 35,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day moving average is $184.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $135.10 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

