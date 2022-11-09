First Pacific Advisors LP Has $1.76 Million Stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,467 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Poshmark by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after buying an additional 1,427,280 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Poshmark by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 61,724 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Poshmark by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,147 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 65,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on POSH. Wedbush lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Poshmark

Poshmark Price Performance

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Poshmark stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 43,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,376. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of -0.35. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Poshmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.