First Pacific Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 562,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $103,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,391 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,906. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

LPL Financial stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.99. 28,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,727. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

