First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 6,600 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SIX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 118,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

