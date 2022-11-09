First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 317,857 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,857 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up 2.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 1.35% of Open Text worth $138,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,368,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 347,224 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Open Text by 162.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Open Text by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 199,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter valued at $8,602,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Open Text Trading Up 1.5 %

Open Text Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.37%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.