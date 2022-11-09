First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of First Advantage worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $971,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

First Advantage Trading Down 3.7 %

First Advantage Profile

Shares of NYSE:FA traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,851. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

