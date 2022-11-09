Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.22.

Shares of FTT traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.21. 330,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.87. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$40.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82.

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson acquired 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at C$241,265.50.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

