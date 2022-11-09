Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FINGF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF remained flat at $22.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. Finning International has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

