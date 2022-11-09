Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.25

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 154548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $498.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

About Fidus Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.