Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.25

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 154548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $498.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.52.
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
