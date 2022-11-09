FidoMeta (FMC) Price Reaches $0.0131

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $197.09 million and $6,680.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01456455 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,729.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

