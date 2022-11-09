Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $51.81 million and $13.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00082087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00023520 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

