Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. 2,625,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,588. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

