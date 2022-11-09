Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $212.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.31 and a 200 day moving average of $234.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

