Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.30 and last traded at C$10.08. Approximately 110,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 39,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.85.

Fairfax India Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 168.50.

About Fairfax India

(Get Rating)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.