Fair Oaks Income Limited Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FA17)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance
Shares of FA17 opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Fair Oaks Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.63.
About Fair Oaks Income
Featured Articles
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.