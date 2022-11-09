Fair Oaks Income Limited Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FA17)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance

Shares of FA17 opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Fair Oaks Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.63.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

