Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New $9.17 Million Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,392,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134,256 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,593,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,755,000 after purchasing an additional 82,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.77. 8,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,304. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.94. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

