Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $9.17 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of AON by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in AON by 15.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.94.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

