Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $12.33 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,001,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after buying an additional 989,073 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after purchasing an additional 791,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

